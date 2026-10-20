Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Shilpa Layout Flyover service roads set to open

Hyderabad: Service roads alongside the Shilpa Layout Flyover in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, are expected to open to traffic soon.

The new roads aim to reduce congestion and make daily travel easier for motorists in the IT corridor.

Traffic to improve with new service roads

Traffic movement around Gachibowli had been affected for months due to delays in land acquisition and the shifting of stormwater utilities.

Motorists are expected to get smoother connections between Gachibowli, Kondapur and the Financial District once the service roads are thrown open for traffic. Local traffic will be able to use the service lanes instead of depending on the main flyover routes.

The improved connectivity is also expected to benefit IT employees and residents travelling towards the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Due to separation of local vehicles from traffic heading towards Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), accidents caused by vehicles crossing each other’s paths are likely to be reduced.

Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Shilpa Layout Flyover

Named after the late senior Congress leader and five-time MLA P Janardhan Reddy, the 1.2 km-long six-lane bi-directional flyover has been built at a cost of Rs 182.72 crore.

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Built under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), the new PJR flyover provides smoother vehicular movement between the ORR, Kondapur, Hafeezpet, Hitech City and the Financial District.

With the inauguration of the service roads, traffic flow near Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Shilpa Layout Flyover will be smoother.