Hyderabad traffic restrictions from today for Durga idol immersion

Hyderabad: In view of the immersion of Durga Matha idols at People’s Plaza, Garden Point, and the baby ponds at Jalavihar and Sanjeevaiah Park, the Hyderabad Traffic Police will impose traffic restrictions and divert vehicles at several junctions from 3 pm on October 21 to 6 am on October 24.

According to a traffic advisory issued by Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D. Joel Davis, the diversions will be implemented depending on local traffic conditions.

Vehicles coming from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan Road towards the Khairatabad flyover will be diverted at V.V. Statue towards Nirankari Junction, with only vehicles carrying Durga idols being allowed. Traffic from Nirankari Junction towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Old Saifabad Police Station towards Ravindra Bharathi and Masab Tank, while vehicles carrying idols will be permitted towards Iqbal Minar.

#HYDTPinfo

🚦 TRAFFIC ADVISORY | DURGA MATHA IDOL IMMERSION-2026🚦

In view of Durga Matha idol immersion from 15:00 hrs on 21.10.2026 to 06:00 hrs on 24.10.2026, traffic diversions and restrictions will be implemented around People’s Plaza, Garden Point, Jalavihar Baby Ponds and… pic.twitter.com/iy91IbgXPG — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) October 21, 2026

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Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Secretariat Junction will be diverted onto the Telangana Thalli flyover towards Lower Tank Bund. Vehicles from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Lane and Mint Compound will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at Printing Press Junction towards Mint Compound and Rajiv Gandhi Statue.

Traffic from Upper Tank Bund towards Secretariat Junction will be diverted at Old Ambedkar Statue towards Liberty. Vehicles from Liberty will also be diverted at Old Ambedkar Statue towards Upper Tank Bund, except those carrying idols, which will be allowed towards Secretariat Junction, NTR Marg and Necklace Road.

Traffic from Upper Tank Bund towards Nallagutta Bridge and P.V. Marg (Necklace Road) will be diverted at Sonabi Abdullah Masjid towards Minister Road via Karbala and Ranigunj. Vehicles from Ranigunj and Minister Road towards Necklace Road will be diverted at Nallagutta X Roads.

The police have advised commuters to avoid V.V. Statue, Old Saifabad Police Station, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, AR Petrol Pump, BJR Statue Circle, Basheerbagh, Liberty, Old Ambedkar Statue, Upper Tank Bund and Nallagutta X Roads during the period, as congestion is expected.