Bouncer harassed at dandiya event in Hyderabad where student died

Hyderabad: A fatal tragedy at a dandiya event in Hyderabad did not stop some right-wing supporters from allegedly harassing a Muslim bouncer employed there.

A student died and 22 were injured when a temporary iron truss collapsed at MVSR Engineering College in Nadergul, Rangareddy district, on October 17. Three persons linked have surrendered before the Adibatla police.

Also Read MVSR Dandiya event mishap: College management booked

Farid from Pahadishareef was one of the many bouncers employed by the organisers. A video has surfaced in which a right-wing supporter, whose identity is not clear, abuses him and tells him to leave the premises.

“Tereku social media hai na re? WhatsApp hai na? Sab jagah status aa rahe na re ki Musalmaan bouncers Hinduon ke festivals mein nahi aana bolke? Phir kaiku aaya re tu?“

Which translates to: You have social media, don’t you? You have WhatsApp, right? You’re seeing all those statuses saying Muslim bouncers shouldn’t come to Hindu festivals, aren’t you? Then why did you come, huh?

A fatal tragedy at a dandiya event in Hyderabad did not stop some right-wing supporters from allegedly harassing a Muslim bouncer employed there.



Farid from Pahadishareef was one of the many bouncers employed by the organisers. A video has surfaced in which a right-wing… pic.twitter.com/htipv4XWOL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 20, 2026

Days before Navaratri started, several Muslim bouncers and security guards in Hyderabad came forward to the media, alleging that they are being boycotted by event organisers due to pressure from right-wing groups.

Also Read Minority community bouncers claim boycott by Navratri organisers

They spoke to reporters on October 4, saying they have been facing religious discrimination from organisers of dandiya programmes since 2024.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi urged the city police to act on it or “the poison will spread.”

“Muslim bouncers and other workers have reported that event organisers are boycotting them under pressure from extremist organisations,” he said on X. “This poison can be curbed if the police take strict action.”

Muslim bouncers and other workers have reported that event organisers are boycotting them under pressure from extremist organisations. This poison can be curbed if the police take strict action. More importantly, the people of Telangana must stand united across religions against… https://t.co/wvuqlQWQpe — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 6, 2026

Responding to Owaisi, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh threatened to stop dandiya events in Hyderabad if organisers employ non-Hindu bouncers. He alleged that “love jihad” cases targeting Hindu girls have risen over the years, with the support of Muslim bouncers.