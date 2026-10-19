Delhi’s Race Course mosque faces demolition; asked to vacate

Delhi: An over 100-year-old mosque located in Delhi’s Race Course, near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, faces demolition, its imam Mohammed Harun has alleged.

Speaking to The Observer Post (click here), he said that he was informed to vacate the space within six days. “The electricity and water connection has been disconnected. Worshippers have also stopped coming fearing action,” the imam said, adding, “We have always paid all bills on time.”

Mohammed Harun

Race Course Mosque in Delhi

Race Course Mosque in Delhi

The mosque is registered under the Delhi Waqf Board and has a capacity of 800 worshippers. The imam said that he had urged them to approach the courts but has received no response. “I told them that if theycan’t go, I will go,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former MLA Amanatullah Khan said the mosque was built before India’s independence and is also listed under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) notified list of heritage sites.

ये मस्जिद रेस कोर्स है जो की नई दिल्ली में है मस्जिद के इमाम मोलना हारून साहब ने मुझे बताया आने वाले हफ़्ते में केंद्र सरकार का LNDO डिपार्टमेंट इस मस्जिद को शहीद करने वाला है ये मस्जिद आज़ादी से पहले की है और ndmc की हेरिटेज लिस्ट में भी ये मस्जिद है कल में ख़ुद वहाँ जाऊँगा । pic.twitter.com/TwAsG7sMGq — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) October 18, 2026

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Delhi state president Shoaib Jamai slammed the government and asked if the country was being ruled by thugs.

“A conspiracy to demolish another mosque in Delhi. The mosque located on Race Course Road is registered in the 1977 Gazette Notification. The BJP government’s evil eye on a 125-year-old mosque. An official arrives and leaves after threatening that the mosque will be demolished within a week. Is it a reign of thugs? Saharanpur Part 3?” he asked in a post on X.