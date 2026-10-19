Neha Bora moves HC against notice to sign Rs 10,000 peace bond

All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora has moved the Delhi High Court against a Delhi Police notice asking her to furnish a Rs 10,000 bond with a surety to “maintain peace during the period of inquiry”, her legal team said on Monday, October 19.

According to Bar & Bench, the team said the plea has been filed and that they may seek an urgent hearing to stay the notice. The High Court is closed for Dussehra vacation and reopens on Monday, October 26, so any relief before then would have to come from a vacation bench.

The notice was issued on Sunday, October 18, and directed Bora to appear before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) in New Delhi district on Monday. The Wire reported that it was issued under Sections 126 and 130, read with Section 135(3), of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Bora’s lawyers said they would tell the SEM on Monday that she will not sign the bond, and would decide their next step based on the magistrate’s response.

In a statement, AISA said the petition argues that the notice is ambiguous, factually incorrect and violates Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution. Bora is seeking a stay on the notice and its withdrawal. Her legal team is led by Abhik Chimni, Pranjal Abrol and Moksha, among others.

The notice follows Bora’s detention on Friday, October 16, near Mandi House, while she was on her way to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) “Lehra Do Tiranga” march at Connaught Place. She was released the next morning. AISA said the police had offered to let her go if she signed a bond, and that she refused.

AISA has also alleged that Delhi Police personnel in plain clothes have been following Bora since her release, and asked whether this was standard procedure or an attempt to intimidate her.

AISA is among the organisations leading protests in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.