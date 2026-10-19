CM Revanth inaugurates Future City Police Commissionerate

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, October 19, inaugurated the Future City Commissionerate office in Ibrahimpatnam.

Established by the Telangana government in December 2025 through the reorganisation of areas under the Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates, the Future City Police Commissionerate was created to strengthen law enforcement, improve supervision, ensure quicker police response and provide better policing services to citizens.

The Commissionerate covers important areas including Ibrahimpatnam, Maheshwaram, Shadnagar, Chevella, Shankarpally, Moinabad and surrounding regions.

As part of its expansion, the government has further reorganised the Commissionerate’s jurisdiction with additional police zones, divisions and provisions for women’s police stations and traffic policing facilities, aimed at improving public safety and effective law enforcement.

More than 210 police officers and personnel have already completed an AI Champions training programme as part of the Commissionerate’s efforts to integrate modern technology into everyday policing.

With a focus on public safety, modern technology, faster response and citizen-friendly policing, the Commissionerate aims to strengthen security and public confidence as Future City continues to expand.