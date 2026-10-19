Will Hyderabad face alternate-day drinking water supply?

Hyderabad: Hyderabad may face drinking water supply shortages in the coming months as reservoir storage declines and groundwater reserves shrink.

As the Telangana government prepares emergency measures for October 2026 to October 2027, some areas may face alternate-day supply.

Rainfall deficit raises concerns

Due to the El Niño effect, Telangana witnessed a rainfall deficit this year.

During the south-west monsoon season, from June 1 to September 30, Hyderabad recorded 458.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 627.5 mm.

Across the state, rainfall of 615.8 mm was recorded, compared with a normal of 795.7 mm.

During the current North-East monsoon, rainfall is also below normal. So far, the state has recorded 3 mm of rainfall against the normal of 64.9 mm till October 19.

Due to the rainfall deficit, reservoir levels across Telangana have dipped, which has raised concerns about the state’s ability to meet drinking water demand in the coming months.

Krishna basin reservoirs hold 78.5 TMCft of water against a total capacity of 270 TMCft. Godavari basin projects have 96 TMCft against a capacity of 145.7 TMCft.

Also Read Telangana reviews drinking water supply in Hyderabad, other districts

The Singur reservoir, which has a capacity of 29.91 TMCft, is also critically low.

The Telangana government has prepared a project-wise allocation plan to meet drinking water needs for the next 339 days through gravity-fed and lift schemes.

Officials are preparing monthly water-withdrawal schedules after accounting for evaporation and increased summer demand.

Moreover, each district collector is likely to get Rs 1 crore to meet emergency drinking water requirements.

As part of water conservation efforts, instructions have been issued to farmers too. They have been advised to avoid water-intensive crops during the Yasangi season.

Hyderabad drinking water supply faces pressure

Around three lakh water connections in Hyderabad could face shortages by December. These connections serve areas that depend on the Singur and Manjeera reservoirs.

The metropolitan area has approximately 14.5 lakh water connections serving an estimated 1.3 crore people.

To maintain supplies, the government is preparing nine alternative measures estimated to cost Rs 57.55 crore. A separate proposal worth Rs 84.14 crore aims to provide additional pumping facilities at Singur under Mission Bhagiratha.