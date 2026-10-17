Hyderabad: 20-yr-old arrested for driving towards on-duty cops

Hyderabad: The Attapur police have arrested a 20-year-old student for allegedly driving towards on-duty police personnel during a vehicle inspection drive under Operation Kavach in Hyderabad.

Mohammed Fahad Uddin, a resident of Salar Jung Colony in Tolichowki, was arrested on Friday, October 16, and remanded to judicial custody, police said.

They said Fahad Uddin was driving a Suzuki Fronx, with GHOST written on the number plate, from Mehdipatnam towards Attapur. The youth allegedly noticed the personnel checking vehicles on the road, reversed his car, and drove in the wrong direction.

This led to a panic situation. The police also said that the young man allegedly drove the car towards the police officers in a bid to hit them.

A team apprehended the accused and seized his vehicle. A case was registered at Attapur police station under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 281 (rash or negligent driving), 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 221 (obstructing a public servant while they’re discharging public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 184 (dangerous driving) and 119 read with Section 177 (disobeying mandatory traffic signs; punishment of offence) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Listing out Fahad Uddin’s offences, police said it is illegal to carry registration plates with “unauthorised words, decorative letters, or fancy names (such as ‘GHOST’)” or to fail to display proper registration plates.

Then, driving in the wrong direction, speeding to evade police checks, or attempting to charge vehicles at on-duty police personnel are also grave offences.