Hyderabad schools spoil students’ Dasara holidays with homework

Hyderabad: Several schools in Hyderabad have given students hefty homework to complete during the Dasara holidays.

The homework has turned the vacation into a homeschooling period for children, as it is forcing them to spend a significant part of their holidays completing school assignments instead of relaxing and enjoying their break.

It has also increased the burden on parents, who often have to help their children complete the assigned work.

Hyderabad schools cut Dasara holidays

According to the academic calendar issued by the School Education Department, educational institutions in the state need to observe 13-day holidays for the Dasara vacation in 2026.

As per the government, the Dasara vacation is from October 10 to October 22, and schools should reopen on October 23.

However, some schools in Hyderabad have curtailed these holidays. They declared holidays from October 11 to October 21.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a parent of a student studying in one of the reputed schools in Hyderabad said that the holiday homework is spoiling the Dasara holidays. Moreover, some schools have curtailed the holidays from 13 days to 11, she added.

SA 1 conducted before vacation

Before the Dasara break, schools across Hyderabad and other Telangana districts conducted the Summative Assessment (SA) 1 examinations.

The results of the examinations are expected to be announced after the vacation once the evaluation process is completed.

As per the academic calendar, the SA 2 for Classes I to IX will be conducted from April 9 to 19.

For Class X students, the pre-final examinations will be completed before February 28. The SSC board examinations are scheduled to be held in March 2027.