Telangana reviews drinking water supply amid El Niño concerns

Chief Secretary said instructions had been issued to electricity department officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for agricultural activities.

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Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju has reviewed drinking water availability and preparedness measures in view of the El Niño concerns.

Saying that the next 15-20 days would be crucial for standing crops, he directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for agriculture.

During his field visit to Sangareddy district on October 15, Jaju inspected water availability at the Singur and Manjeera reservoirs. He also reviewed alternative plans to prevent drinking water shortages in Hyderabad and Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Nizamabad and Medak districts.

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With water levels declining in the Singur and Manjeera reservoirs, the Chief Secretary asked officials to use available water resources efficiently and strengthen advance plans to meet drinking water needs in the coming days.

He stressed the need to monitor water use as groundwater levels continue to fall. Officials were also asked to assess water availability for the next 15 days and take suitable steps to manage the available supplies.

Power for farming

The Chief Secretary said instructions had been issued to electricity department officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for agricultural activities.

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He called for coordination among the agriculture, electricity and irrigation departments to address challenges arising from the current weather conditions and water availability.

Narayanakhed MLA Sanjeeva Reddy, the district collector and state- and district-level officials attended the review.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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