CS assures uninterrupted drinking water supply to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Assuring that comprehensive measures have been taken to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply in Hyderabad in view of potential El Niño impact, Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Tuesday, October 13, appealed to people to conserve water and extend their cooperation to the government’s efforts.

Jaju held a meeting with officials to assess drinking water supply preparedness in Hyderabad Core Area following the directives of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to ensure that sewage treatment plants (STPs) in gated communities and apartment complexes function at full capacity, an official release said.

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He emphasised the need to create awareness among residents about using treated wastewater for gardening, vehicle washing and other non-domestic purposes.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials informed at the meeting that special green tankers are being arranged to supply treated wastewater for such purposes.

The Chief Secretary explained that drinking water is supplied to the Hyderabad Core Area primarily from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs, Manjeera, Krishna and Godavari river water sources.

The available water in these sources is around 560 MGD.

To meet the city’s drinking water requirements, a plan has been drawn to utilise an additional 60 MGD of water, comprising 15 MGD from the Krishna river, 20 MGD through Mission Bhagiratha drinking water supply scheme, another 20 MGD from Mission Bhagiratha lakes rejuvenation programme and 5 MGD from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, he said.

Officials informed the meeting that five TMC of water is available at Mallannasagar reservoir. With the pipeline project to transport water from Mallannasagar to the city expected to be completed in November, an additional 20 MGD of water is expected to be available for utilisation.

Jaju noted that groundwater levels in the city declined significantly over the past two to three months compared to last year, resulting in increased demand for water tankers.

The release said alternative plans would be implemented to ensure drinking water supply in Medak, Nizamabad, Kamareddy and Sangareddy districts, which depend on the Manjeera and Singur reservoirs, in view of the limited availability of water in these reservoirs.