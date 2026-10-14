Rainfall deficit spikes demand for water tankers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The rainfall deficit has resulted in a spike in demand for water tankers in Hyderabad.

In October this year, unusual demand is being witnessed as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is receiving around 6,500 tanker bookings daily.

As per media reports, the demand is nearly twice the maximum of 3,500 recorded during the same period in previous years.

Low ground water levels , rainfall behind demand for water tankers in Hyderabad

Rainfall deficit, declining groundwater levels and drying borewells have left residents with no option but to depend on water tankers.

Every year, tanker demand usually reaches its peak during summer. However, this year, the bookings have remained high during the monsoon season.

This year, the surge in demand for water tankers began in October, which is usually seen in the month of December.

In view of the rise in demand, the HMWSSB is working to increase the number of water tankers in Hyderabad.

South-west monsoon

During the south-west monsoon season, from June 1 to September 30, Hyderabad recorded 458.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 627.5 mm.

One of the major reasons behind the rainfall deficit is the El Nino effect.

Also Read Hyderabad may see ‘cold-free’ winter as IMD forecasts warmer days

In an El Niño year, there will be abnormal warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific, with sea temperatures sometimes climbing several degrees Celsius above normal. Its effects ripple outward, reshaping rainfall patterns, temperatures, and the odds of extreme weather in different parts of the world.

With the monsoon season having ended and a continued rainfall deficit affecting groundwater levels, the demand for water tankers in Hyderabad is likely to remain high.