Hyderabad’s first unmanned substation comes up in Old City

Hyderabad: The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TGSPDCL) has set up a new 33/11 kV STP Attapur substation in the Charminar Zone of the Old City for improved power supply in the region.

The new substation is also recognised as Hyderabad’s first unmanned substation, built at a cost of Rs 14.38 crore. It is expected to enhance the quality and reliability of power supply to consumers in the surrounding areas, TGSPDCL said.

The substation will supply power through eight 11 kV feeders, thereby increasing the efficiency of the local power distribution network and improving electricity services for consumers.

Areas including Attapur Village, Tejaswi Nagar, Ratan Nagar, Attapur Reddy Basti, HMWSSB STP Attapur HT Service Plant, Panduranga Nagar, Rambagh, Weaker Section Colony, Vasudev Reddy Nagar, Khajanagar, Bharath Nagar, commercial establishments along the PVNR Flyover Main Road, Hyderguda, Laxmi Nagar, areas surrounding PVNR Flyover Pillar Number 143, Kantha Reddy Nagar, New Friends Colony, CBIT Colony and NM Guda, among others, will benefit from the substation.