After building collapse, Hyderabad flags 1500 illegal structures

Hyderabad: More than 1,500 illegal buildings have been identified in the three municipal corporations in Hyderabad during a major crackdown.

This is equivalent to the number of illegal structures identified by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in a year. As part of the crackdown, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation has demolished 500 structures so far. The GHMC and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation have identified 1000 illegal constructions in their jurisdictions.

The crackdown comes after the collapse of two under-construction buildings at Anjaiah Nagar in Gachibowli, which killed two, and the tilting of a multi-storey building in Gopanpally.

The demolition drive is largely targeting illegal buildings rising five to seven floors on plots just 50 to 75 square yards, posing safety risks to neighbouring properties, officials said.

MMC has demolished over 100 buildings that were still under construction. According to a report by The Times of India, buildings at the centring stage are being targeted during the crackdown. “We have intensified our drive against illegal constructions across our limits over the past month, as several such structures had gone largely unchecked earlier. Notices and speaking orders are being issued regularly, and demolitions are being carried out within two weeks of issuing the notices,” MMC Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

He added that the drive will continue, and officials have been asked to closely monitor the areas to ensure illegal constructions do not reappear after demolition.