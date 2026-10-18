MVSR Dandiya event mishap: College management booked

Hyderabad: The management of MVSR Engineering College in Nadergul has been booked for the accident during a Dandiya celebration that led to two deaths, said a police official on Sunday, October 18.

ANI quoted a police official as saying, “We are currently investigating the matter. The incident occurred on Saturday during a Dandiya celebration held as part of the college’s annual technical-cum-cultural festival, ‘Sangamam’. The lighting truss reportedly collapsed amid strong winds, injuring several students.”

Offering condolences to the aggrieved families, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered strict action against the culprits.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) has also expressed grief over the deaths.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Andela Sriramulu Yadav alleged negligence on the part of the college management.

Telangana | BJP leader Andela Sriramulu Yadav says, "Today around 6.30 pm, an event was held at MVSR College and there was negligence. Small poles, about 80 feet high, were erected and they suddenly fell on 20 girls. Four girls are in serious condition. There are reports that two… https://t.co/FT2fT9AgvD pic.twitter.com/uK3YTGnxw0 — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

“It is very sad. It is truly negligence of MVSR College management,” Yadav said.

“The college has a good reputation, and we respect it in the area, but if our students’ lives are at stake, we will not remain silent. We are warning the college management to be careful and demanding the arrest of those responsible,” he said.

ANI also quoted College Director Prasanna Kumar as calling the incident an unforeseen mishap caused by

sudden, strong winds. He said the management had arranged vehicles to transport the injured students to the hospital without waiting for ambulances.