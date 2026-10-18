MVSR Dandiya event mishap: College management booked

Hyderabad: The management of MVSR Engineering College in Nadergul has been booked for the accident during a Dandiya celebration that led to two deaths, said a police official on Sunday, October 18.
ANI quoted a police official as saying, “We are currently investigating the matter. The incident occurred on Saturday during a Dandiya celebration held as part of the college’s annual technical-cum-cultural festival, ‘Sangamam’. The lighting truss reportedly collapsed amid strong winds, injuring several students.”
Offering condolences to the aggrieved families, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered strict action against the culprits.
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) has also expressed grief over the deaths.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Andela Sriramulu Yadav alleged negligence on the part of the college management.
“It is very sad. It is truly negligence of MVSR College management,” Yadav said.
“The college has a good reputation, and we respect it in the area, but if our students’ lives are at stake, we will not remain silent. We are warning the college management to be careful and demanding the arrest of those responsible,” he said.
ANI also quoted College Director Prasanna Kumar as calling the incident an unforeseen mishap caused by
sudden, strong winds. He said the management had arranged vehicles to transport the injured students to the hospital without waiting for ambulances.