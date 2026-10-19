Four-day traffic restrictions for road works in Attapur

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police has announced four-day traffic diversions from October 19 to 22 for laying a cement-concrete road at pillar number 37 of the PVNR Expressway.

While the traffic restrictions are in place, commuters moving from Attapur towards Nampally and nearby areas via Mehedipatnam can take the diversion at Pillar Number 92, take a U-turn, and proceed via 100 Ft Road – Purana Pool – Jummerath Bazar.

Traffic coming from Shaikpet towards Attapur via Pillar Number 31 can take the diversion at Nanal Nagar, make a right turn towards Balika Bhavan Junction, and go straight towards Lakshmi Nagar and make a U-turn at Pillar Number 59 on Attapur Road.

Traffic coming from Shaikpet towards Langer House and Sun City via Nanal Nagar X Road can take the diversion at KFC U-turn – Shaikpet Nala – Banjari Darwaja – Makkai Darwaja – Ramdevguda – Tippu Khan Junction.

Commuters moving from Lakdi-Ka-Pool towards Attapur via Rethibowli can take the diversion at Azizia Mosque, then turn left towards Meraj Cafe junction, go straight towards Yadav Bhavan and make a right turn towards Gudimalkaapur, Pillar number 68 on Attapur Road.