Air India, AI Express extend Saudi flight suspension till Oct 24

Passengers whose flights are cancelled can opt for a full refund or explore alternative travel arrangements.

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Air India, AI Express extend Saudi flight suspension till Oct 24
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Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam until Saturday, October 24, from the earlier deadline of Tuesday, October 20, amid regional security concerns.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday, October 17, the airlines outlined rebooking and refund options for affected passengers.

Passengers with confirmed bookings issued on or before Wednesday, October 15, for travel between Friday, October 9, and Sunday, October 25, are eligible for a one-time complimentary date change. The revised travel date can be up to Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

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Passengers who prefer to depart from another airport in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region can rebook, subject to availability. Air India passengers can choose Dubai or Doha, while Air India Express passengers can opt for Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Salalah or Sharjah.

Those choosing an alternative airport must arrange their own transport and meet the applicable visa and entry requirements. Passengers whose flights have been cancelled can also request a full refund if they decide not to travel.

For assistance with rebooking and refunds, Air India passengers can call +91 1169329333 or +91 1169329999. Air India Express passengers can contact +91 124 6935600.

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IndiGo, Akasa Air announce flight suspensions

IndiGo has extended the suspension of flights on all affected routes until Saturday, October 24. Akasa Air has suspended services to Riyadh until the same date and to Jeddah until Wednesday, October 21.

Saudi Arabia faces widespread flight disruptions

Last week, airports in Riyadh and Abha reportedly came under attack amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthi group, which has used armed drones and missiles.

More than 4,000 flights departing Saudi Arabia were cancelled or grounded between Thursday, October 8, and Thursday, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Of the 8,883 scheduled departures during that period, approximately 46 per cent did not operate.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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