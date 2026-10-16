India warns Umrah pilgrims as Saudi flight suspensions extend

Riyadh: The Embassy of India in Riyadh has warned Indian nationals planning to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah to account for airport disruptions and possible flight cancellations, which could result in extended stays. The advisory came as Indian airlines extended the suspension of flights to the Kingdom and Riyadh’s international airport remained closed.

In an updated advisory issued on Friday, October 16, the embassy urged Indian nationals to follow local authorities’ instructions. It also advised them to stay indoors in the event of an aerial attack and refrain from filming, publishing or sharing information, photographs or videos related to ongoing events.

Also Read Indian airlines cancel flights to Saudi cities until Oct 20

Two Indians remain in ICU after Riyadh airport attack

Providing an update on those injured in the Riyadh airport attack on October 10, the embassy said two Indian nationals remained in the intensive care unit (ICU), one was in the high dependency unit (HDU), and three were recovering in a general ward.

Riyadh airport remains closed

Riyadh’s international airport remains closed to flight operations, while airports in Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah continue to operate, although some disruptions persist, according to the advisory.

Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights on all routes to and from Saudi Arabia until October 20. IndiGo has extended its suspension across all routes until October 24.

Akasa Air has suspended flights to Riyadh until October 24 and to Jeddah until October 21.

Also Read IndiGo cancels Saudi flights, Akasa extends suspension

Alternative travel options for Indians

Saudia continues to operate scheduled flights to Indian destinations from Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah. Flynas is operating scheduled services on the Dammam–Lucknow route.

Meanwhile, flyadeal has announced Dammam–Mumbai flights for October 17 and 18.

Indian nationals requiring urgent departure may consider travelling through Bahrain, Kuwait or Qatar, subject to obtaining the necessary visas.

The latest notice follows earlier advisories issued by the embassy in recent days.