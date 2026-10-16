Indian airlines cancel flights to Saudi cities until Oct 20

New Delhi: Indian carriers — Air India and Air India Express — on Friday announced the suspension of flights to several destinations in Saudi Arabia till October 20, citing the evolving security situation in the region.

According to travel advisories issued by airlines on social media platform X, services to key Saudi cities — including Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam — will remain suspended for varying periods, with some carriers also cancelling flights to Madinah.

“In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until 20 October 2026,” Air India said.

The airline further stated that passengers affected by these cancellations are being offered a full refund.

“At Air India, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain the highest priority,” the airline wrote on X.

Similarly, another airline firm Air India Express stated that we have extended the suspension of flights to and from Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh until October 20.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and will proactively review and adjust our operations as necessary. Our teams are extending all possible support and assistance to impacted guests,” says Air India Express. It also offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation.

Also Read IndiGo cancels Saudi flights, Akasa extends suspension

On Thursday, another major carrier IndiGo announced the cancellation of flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 24, following what it described as a careful assessment of the situation.

Separately, Akasa Air said it had extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21.

The carrier said passengers affected by the cancellations would be eligible for either a full refund or complimentary rescheduling.

Airlines emphasised that passenger and crew safety remained their foremost priority and said they would continue to monitor the situation before deciding on the resumption of services.

Additionally, passengers have been advised to check flight status updates before travelling and ensure their contact information is updated with airlines.