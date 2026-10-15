India’s low-cost airline, IndiGo, has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 24, 2026, inclusive, citing the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia.

In a travel advisory issued on Thursday, October 15, the airline said affected passengers were being notified using the contact details provided at the time of booking. Customers who booked through travel partners were advised to contact them directly for assistance.

Also Read Saudi Arabia intercepts missile in Madinah, Houthis deny attack

The cancellations come amid continuing flight disruptions between India and Saudi Arabia following the prevailing security situation, including the October 10 attack at Riyadh airport that injured seven Indian nationals.

Travel Advisory



Following a careful assessment of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 24 October 2026 (inclusive).



Timely notifications are being sent to affected customers using the contact… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 15, 2026

Akasa Air extends Saudi flight suspensions

Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21, citing the prevailing security situation in the Middle East.

In a travel update issued on October 15, the airline said the decision followed an assessment of the evolving situation, with passenger and crew safety remaining its priority.

Passengers affected by the cancellations can opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original payment method within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. Those who booked through travel partners have been advised to contact them directly for assistance.

#TravelUpdate: October 15, 2026 | 20:00 IST



In view of the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 24, 2026, and Jeddah until October 21, 2026.



This decision follows a careful… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) October 15, 2026

Riyadh airport flights remain suspended

According to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh’s Thursday advisory, flight operations remained suspended at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, while services at Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah airports continued with some disruptions.

The embassy said Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and IndiGo had suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until October 17. Saudia continued scheduled services from Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah, while flynas operated flights on the Dammam–Lucknow sector.

Indian nationals requiring urgent departure were advised to consider flights from neighbouring countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. However, travellers would need to obtain the necessary visas to enter those countries.

Seven Indians injured in Riyadh airport attack

The embassy said seven Indian nationals injured in the October 10 Riyadh airport attack were receiving treatment. Two were in intensive care, one was in a high-dependency unit and three were in general wards. One person was discharged on October 15.

The embassy also urged Indian nationals to follow local authorities’ instructions and remain indoors in the event of an aerial attack. It warned that filming, publishing or sharing information about missile and drone interceptions or their impact sites could attract legal liability under local rules.

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄/𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝟏𝟓 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔, 𝟏𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐡𝐫𝐬.



➡️ In view of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals are reminded to continue following instructions issued by local authorities and stay indoors in case of aerial attack.



➡️ Filming, publishing,… pic.twitter.com/vhdX8DU8fc — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 15, 2026

Indian Consulate assists stranded Umrah pilgrims

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah said its teams in Jeddah and Makkah were assisting Indian nationals affected by flight disruptions, particularly Umrah pilgrims.

The teams were responding to requests for assistance, facilitating access to essential medicines where required and coordinating with Indian community associations and volunteers to support affected passengers. The consulate was also in contact with airlines and local authorities to explore arrangements for stranded travellers to return home.

Its 24-hour control rooms in Jeddah and Makkah remained operational.

Indian nationals seeking assistance were advised to keep their passport and visa details, airline and booking information, and the contact details of their Saudi Umrah service provider and Indian travel agent ready. Travellers in groups were also asked to provide their current location and their group coordinator’s contact details.

The consulate advised passengers to share personal information only through official assistance channels and not in public social media comments.

Assistance to Indian Nationals Affected by Flight Disruptions



The Consulate General of India, Jeddah, continues to extend assistance to Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims, affected by the ongoing flight disruptions.



Our teams in Jeddah and Makkah are responding to… — India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) October 15, 2026

Umrah travellers urged to review plans

In a separate advisory issued on October 15, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah urged Indian nationals planning to undertake Umrah in the coming days to consider ongoing flight disruptions, particularly through Jeddah and Madinah.

Travellers facing uncertainty over their arrangements were advised to review their plans to avoid inconvenience caused by possible cancellations or an extended stay in Saudi Arabia.