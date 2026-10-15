Two executed in Saudi over indecent acts inside Makkah mosque

Makkah: Saudi Arabia executed two Bangladeshi nationals on Wednesday, October 14, after they were convicted of committing indecent acts inside a mosque in Makkah, the kingdom’s Interior Ministry announced.

The individuals were identified as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The ministry said security authorities arrested the pair before referring them to a competent court following an investigation. The court found them guilty and sentenced them to death under ta’zir, a discretionary form of punishment under Islamic law.

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According to the statement, the court cited the seriousness of the offence, the violation of the mosque’s sanctity and the circumstances in which the acts were committed.

The verdicts were upheld by the relevant judicial authority, and a royal order authorised their implementation.

The Interior Ministry said Saudi Arabia would continue to enforce its laws against those who violate the sanctity of mosques and warned that similar offences would be punished.