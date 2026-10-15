Three children die in bedroom fire in Madinah

Madinah: Three children died and their 14-year-old sister, Dana, was injured in a bedroom fire in Madinah on Sunday, October 11, reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit, Arabic daily Okaz reported.

The fire broke out at around 9 pm on Sunday, October 11, in the Al-Matar neighbourhood while the four siblings were asleep. Their parents had reportedly gone to a medical clinic.

Neighbours spotted smoke coming from the family’s apartment and alerted Civil Defence, prompting an emergency response.

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The victims were identified as two-year-old Abdulaziz, 11-year-old Ziyad and five-year-old Deem. Their uncle, Ahmed Hamad Al-Azizi, told Okaz that the two boys were taken to Madinah Children’s Hospital but died on arrival.

Dana and Deem were taken to the National Guard Hospital, where Deem died on Monday, October 12. Dana remains hospitalised for injuries sustained in the fire.

The three children were buried at Al-Baqi cemetery. Funeral prayers for Deem were held at the Prophet’s Mosque after Asr prayers on Monday.

Al-Azizi expressed grief over the loss and prayed for strength for the family and recovery for Dana.