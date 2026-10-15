Saudi Arabia intercepts missile in Madinah, Houthis deny attack

Madinah: The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government announced on Thursday, October 15, that it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile in the Madinah region of Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a post on X. The announcement did not specify the missile’s origin or intended target, or whether the incident caused any casualties or damage.
However, Yemen’s Houthi movement denied carrying out an operation against Saudi territory on Thursday, disputing the Saudi account of an attempted attack on Madinah.
In a statement posted on X, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the Yemeni Armed Forces had not conducted any targeting operation against Saudi territory that day. He described claims that Madinah had been targeted as false.
Separately, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence issued danger warnings for residents in Jizan and Najran, urging them to follow safety instructions and seek shelter. Authorities later announced that the danger had passed.
The developments come amid heightened security concerns in the Kingdom over potential aerial threats. Earlier this month, a power station supplying the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah was reportedly targeted by Yemen’s Houthi militia.