Riyadh airport attack: 2 Indians remain in ICU, flights suspended

Air India, IndiGo and two other Indian carriers suspend Saudi services until October 17.

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Flight information display at Riyadh airport showing all gates and flight details.
A passenger looks at flight information screens inside an airport in Saudi Arabia. Photo: X

Two Indian nationals injured in the Saturday, October 10, attack on Riyadh airport remain in intensive care, while flight operations at King Khalid International Airport remain suspended, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday, October 14.

In an update shared on X, the embassy said another injured Indian national had been moved from the intensive care unit (ICU) to the high dependency unit (HDU).

Four other Indian nationals continue to receive treatment in a general ward, while one person has been discharged from hospital.

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Indian airlines suspend Saudi flights until October 17

Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and IndiGo have suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until October 17, 2026, according to the embassy.

While flight operations remain suspended at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, airports in Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah continue to operate, with some disruptions.

Saudi airline Saudia continues to operate scheduled flights from Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah. Flynas is also operating scheduled services on the Dammam–Lucknow route.

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India issues fresh advisory to nationals

The embassy advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to continue following instructions issued by local authorities. It urged them to stay indoors in the event of an aerial attack and refrain from circulating videos or news related to ongoing events.

The latest advisory follows detailed guidance issued on Tuesday as the situation continues to affect airport operations and air travel in the kingdom.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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