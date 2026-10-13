Stay indoors, remain calm: Indian embassy amid attacks in Riyadh

Riyadh: The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has issued an advisory, asking Indian citizens to remain calm and follow directions amid the Houthi attacks on the Saudi capital.

The embassy advised Indians to stay indoors and remain vigilant in case of an aerial attack, and stressed the importance of refraining from circulating or reposting content related to “ongoing events.”

It assured citizens that its outsourced passport and attestation services in Jeddah and Riyadh continue to function normally through VFS.

Also Read Hyderabad man dies in Riyadh airport attack, son critical

The embassy also gave an update regarding the October 10 attack on the Riyadh Airport. “The funeral rites of late Mr Mohammed Yousef Ali, who unfortunately lost his life in the Riyadh airport attack were completed on October 12, 2026 in Riyadh, as per the wishes of his family. Ambassador and Embassy officials attended the funeral,” the statement said.

It added that four persons currently remain in the Intensive Care Unit, four are receiving medical care in the ward, while three persons have been discharged, following the attack. The embassy said its officials continue to visit the hospitals where the injured Indian nationals are receiving medical treatment, and in constant touch with their families.

Control room for Jeddah’s Indian Embassy

The Consulate General of India, Jeddah, has established a 24/7 Control Room to assist affected Indian nationals.

Important Advisory



In view of the ongoing flight disruptions, Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims travelling through Jeddah and Madinah, are advised to regularly check their flight status with their respective airlines and stay in contact with their travel agents and… pic.twitter.com/2aQtjSsGNc — India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) October 13, 2026

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced the suspension of operations at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Indian Embassy said. Flight operation at other major airports such as Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina are continuing but face some disruptions, the statement said.

Multiple Indian carriers have suspended their flight operations to Saudi Arabia, with Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah suspended till October 17.

Similarly, IndiGo has suspended flight operations to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina through October 17. Meanwhile, Akasa Air has suspended its flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17.

Also Read At least 15 airlines cancel flights to Saudi amid Houthi attacks

The embassy clarified that scheduled flights of Saudia airlines continue to operate from Dammam, Jeddah and Medinah. Flynas is operating scheduled flights on Dammam-Lucknow sector alone.

Indian nationals were directed to maintain regular contact with their respective airlines and verify the latest status of their flights. Those nationals in emergency wishing to depart Saudi Arabia may also avail flights available from airports in neighbouring Gulf countries, notably Qatar and Bahrain, the Indian Embassy said. “However, it may be noted that this is subject to obtaining a visa from the respective country as per their rules,” the statement read.

Relief for those on Umrah, visit, tourist, or business visas

Indians who arrived in the Kingdom on visit, tourist, Umrah, or business visas, but were forced to overstay due to the non-availability of flights, would be permitted to exit without paying fines. Those whose visas have expired are expected to exit the country at the earliest, as soon as flights become available.

The embassy has opened a 24/7 control room in view of the ongoing situation to provide necessary assistance to Indian nationals in the Kingdom.

The control room can be contacted at the toll-free number: +966-11-488469 or 8002471234; on WhatsApp via +966-536216082; and by email at cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in

Updates can also be obtained on the official social media handles of the Embassy on X, Facebook or Instagram.