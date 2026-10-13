At least 14 airlines cancel Saudi flights after Houthi attacks

Hyderabad: At least 14 airlines, including four Indian carriers, have cancelled or suspended flights to Saudi Arabia after a series of Houthi attacks shut Riyadh’s main airport.

King Khalid International Airport has been closed since Saturday, October 10, when a Houthi strike killed at least 12 people and injured over 300, the deadliest attack on the kingdom in more than a decade. Saudi authorities have extended the closure until midnight on October 17 through a notice to airmen (NOTAM), and several hundred flights have been cancelled.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have claimed responsibility for several of the strikes. They have warned international airlines against flying to any Saudi airport except those in Makkah and Madinah, calling them unsafe. Flights to Jeddah, Dammam and Abha have also been hit.

Flight-tracking platform Flightradar24 ranked Riyadh the most disrupted airport in the world on Monday, October 12.

Gulf carriers pull back

Etihad Airways has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh until October 19, citing “regional disruption.” Its Dammam flights are off until October 14 and selected Jeddah services until October 15.

Dubai-based flydubai said flights to several Saudi destinations, including Abha, Dammam and Riyadh, stand cancelled up to and including October 19.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and will update our customers through our official channels regarding any amendments to our flight schedules,” a flydubai spokesperson said.

Emirates has cancelled its three Riyadh flights on October 13 and 14. Sharjah-based Air Arabia has dropped services to Riyadh and Taif on both days.

Qatar Airways has suspended flights to Riyadh and Dammam without giving a date for resumption. Bahrain’s Gulf Air has cancelled Riyadh flights until October 17 and Kuwait Airways has also called off its Riyadh services.

European, Asian airlines cancel too

Air France has suspended flights to Dubai and Riyadh until October 31. The airline said it was tracking developments in real time and contacting affected passengers individually.

The Lufthansa Group has cancelled all Riyadh flights until October 16. SriLankan Airlines has suspended its Riyadh services until October 18.

US carrier Delta has put off the launch of its direct Atlanta-Riyadh service, which was due to start on October 23.

Also Read 250 passengers stranded as IndiGo cancels Jeddah-Hyderabad flights

Indian airlines drop flights

IndiGo on Tuesday, October 13, cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 17.

“Due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 17 October’26,” the airline said in a travel advisory. It asked passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Air India on Monday extended the suspension of its Riyadh flights until October 15. It operates seven weekly flights to the Saudi capital from Delhi and Mumbai.

Air India Express runs 16 weekly Riyadh flights from Bengaluru, Kochi, Kannur and Kozhikode. It has suspended these services until October 14 and is offering free rescheduling or full refunds. The airline also cancelled its Dammam and Jeddah flights on October 12.

Akasa Air has extended its suspension of flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17.

The Indian carriers first halted Riyadh operations on October 8. That day, an Air India flight from Delhi to the Saudi capital turned back mid-air after Houthi missiles targeted the airport.

The suspensions announced by Air India, Air India Express and the Lufthansa Group all end before the airport is due to reopen.

Airlines have advised passengers to check their flight status with the carrier before setting out for the airport. They have warned that further cancellations are possible as security conditions are assessed.