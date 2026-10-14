Arab expat injured by falling Houthi missile debris in Riyadh

An Arab expatriate was injured in Riyadh on Wednesday, October 14, after debris from an intercepted Houthi ballistic missile fell on a residential property, causing limited damage to a house and a vehicle, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence said.
The missile was intercepted and destroyed after being launched towards the Saudi capital by Yemen’s Houthi militia, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki said.
The incident followed reports of explosions in Riyadh earlier on Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press (AP), amid regional tensions involving the Houthis.
It came a day after debris from two intercepted cruise missiles injured four people and caused damage to 15 residential homes in Riyadh on Tuesday, according to Saudi authorities.