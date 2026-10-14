Arab expat injured by falling Houthi missile debris in Riyadh

Debris from the intercepted missile caused limited damage to a residential property and a vehicle.

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Firefighter inspecting damage after missile debris impact in Riyadh.
A firefighter inspects damage to a home after missile debris fell in Riyadh. (Photo: SPA)

An Arab expatriate was injured in Riyadh on Wednesday, October 14, after debris from an intercepted Houthi ballistic missile fell on a residential property, causing limited damage to a house and a vehicle, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence said.

The missile was intercepted and destroyed after being launched towards the Saudi capital by Yemen’s Houthi militia, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki said.

Car damaged by missile debris in Riyadh.
A car damaged by falling missile debris in Riyadh. (Photo: SPA)

The incident followed reports of explosions in Riyadh earlier on Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press (AP), amid regional tensions involving the Houthis.

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Subhan Bakery

It came a day after debris from two intercepted cruise missiles injured four people and caused damage to 15 residential homes in Riyadh on Tuesday, according to Saudi authorities.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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