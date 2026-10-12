Video captures moment of Riyadh airport strike as pilgrims flee

Riyadh: New footage released by the news outlet Al Arabiya shows the moment a strike hit King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, October 10, killing 14 people and injuring 309 others.

The CCTV footage shows hundreds of travellers inside the glass-fronted terminal moments before a bright flash erupts. Passengers, including Umrah pilgrims wearing white Ihram garments, are seen scrambling for safety as debris flies through the terminal. Parts of the roof also appear to cave in following the impact.

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Watch the video here

CCTV footage released by Al Arabiya shows the moment of a Houthi strike on Riyadh’s international airport on Saturday. The attack reportedly killed at least 12 people and injured more than 300.



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Video: @AlArabiya_Eng pic.twitter.com/albqrJuFFb — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 12, 2026

An Indian national from Hyderabad was among those killed, while 11 other Indians were injured, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said. The embassy confirmed that it was coordinating with local authorities and hospital officials to monitor the condition of the injured and provide assistance.

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority identified the other victims as four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals and one person each from Palestine, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Sudan.

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The official spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, condemned the attack on the airport’s passenger terminal, describing it as a war crime under international humanitarian law.

Another projectile hits Riyadh airport

On Sunday, October 11, another unidentified projectile struck the passenger terminal complex housing terminals 3 and 4, which serve domestic flights, according to the Saudi-led coalition. Authorities had not immediately released further details.

The incidents came amid repeated attacks targeting Saudi airports and other infrastructure. Yemen’s Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, had not claimed responsibility for Saturday’s deadly strike at the time of reporting.