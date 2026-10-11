Fresh strike hits Riyadh airport, fire breaks out at Terminal 4

Embassy advises affected Indian passengers on immigration procedures and onward travel arrangements.

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Passengers inside an airport terminal near departure information screens and check-in counters.
Passengers at an airport terminal. Representative image. Photo: KKIA

A fire broke out at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh after an unidentified projectile struck Passenger Hall No. 4 on Sunday, October 11, the Saudi-led coalition said.

In a statement posted on X, coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said the projectile had struck the passenger hall, causing a fire. He added that the relevant authorities were handling the incident at the site.

In a separate statement, Al-Maliki said air defences had intercepted and destroyed a loitering cruise missile in the vicinity of King Khalid International Airport.

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Further details about the fire, including the extent of the damage and whether there were any casualties, were not immediately available.

11 Indians injured in Saturday’s Riyadh airport attack

The Embassy of India in Riyadh said 11 Indian nationals were among those injured in the attack on King Khalid International Airport on Saturday, October 10. The attack killed 12 people and injured more than 300 others.

In a post on X on Sunday, the embassy said it was in contact with local authorities to enquire about the injured Indians’ well-being. Its officials had also contacted hospital authorities and said further updates would be shared when available.

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Embassy issues instructions for stranded Indian passengers

The Embassy of India in Riyadh issued instructions for Indian passengers affected by the disruption, based on information provided by Saudi authorities as of 3 pm on Sunday.

Indian passengers who had arrived in Riyadh but had not completed immigration formalities due to the exceptional circumstances were advised to complete the process at the Radisson Hotel at Riyadh Airport. Saudi passport authorities (Jawazat) and airline officials were available at the hotel to assist them.

For Indian passengers accommodated at the Princess Nourah University campus, the authorities were making the necessary arrangements, the embassy said.

Passengers travelling in transit through Riyadh who had entered Saudi Arabia without completing immigration formalities were also advised to complete the process in Riyadh. They were asked to contact their airlines for accommodation arrangements and information about rescheduled onward flights.

India issues advisory to nationals in Saudi Arabia

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh advised Indian nationals across Saudi Arabia to remain alert, stay indoors when necessary and follow instructions issued by local authorities through official channels.

It also urged Indians not to circulate or repost videos or news related to the ongoing events.

The embassy said it and the Indian Consulate in Jeddah, along with their outsourced services through VFS, were continuing to function normally.

Indian nationals requiring assistance can contact the 24-hour Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra helpline at 8002471234.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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