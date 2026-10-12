Bangladeshi Mufti killed in Riyadh airport attack

Al-Badr was among 45 Bangladeshi scholars and teachers travelled to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

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Man with glasses sitting on an airplane, wearing a white shawl, looking forward.
Sheikh Nasrullah Al-Badr travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. Photo: X

Riyadh: Bangladeshi Mufti Sheikh Nasrullah Al-Badr on Sunday, October 11, died from injuries sustained in a Houthi missile attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, October 10, according to media reports. The 35-year-old was dressed in Ihram and on his way to Makkah to perform Umrah when the attack occurred.

The attack killed 14 people and injured 309 others, several of whom were reported to be in critical condition.

Al-Badr hailed from Nangalkot upazila in Cumilla district and served as education secretary at Jamia Arabia Rabiul Ulum Madrasah in Kamrangirchar, Dhaka. He is survived by his wife and three children.

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The other Bangladeshi national killed in the attack was Md Shahed Ahmed, who hailed from Madla village in Shahjahanpur upazila of Bogura district.

Al-Badr was travelling as part of a 45-member group of Bangladeshi scholars and teachers. Of the group, 32 escaped unharmed, while one person lost both legs and several others sustained injuries. Bangladesh’s expatriates’ welfare ministry said three injured Bangladeshi nationals were receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at King Abdullah Hospital.

The other victims included four Saudi nationals and citizens of Palestine, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, India and Sudan.

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The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) temporarily suspended airport operations to assess the damage and verify the safety of airport facilities in coordination with relevant agencies. Further updates were expected after the assessment.

The Saudi-led coalition vowed a decisive response to the attack, amid concerns over civilian safety and aviation security in the region.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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