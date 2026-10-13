Student, youth wings march in Patna seeking CEC’s resignation

Patna: Activists of the student and youth wings of the CPI(ML) Liberation on Tuesday, October 13, held a protest march in Patna seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The protest march, starting from Gandhi Maidan under tight security measures, was headed towards Lok Bhavan but was stopped by the police at J P Golambar.

Members of CPI(ML) Liberation student wing All India Students’ Association (AISA) and youth wing Revolutionary Youth Association raised slogans such as ‘Gyanesh Kumar, isteefa do’ (Gyanesh Kumar must resign) during their protest march.

Also Read SC says no ruling was made on new Form 6 in Bihar SIR

Some protesters broke through barricades at J P Golambar and marched towards the Dak Bungalow Chauraha, following which police detained several agitators, including female students.

Patna: All India Students’ Association (AISA) workers hold placards and raise slogans during their ‘Lok Bhavan March’ protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Patna, Bihar, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Patna: All India Students’ Association (AISA) workers hold placards and raise slogans during their ‘Lok Bhavan March’ protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Patna, Bihar, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Patna: All India Students’ Association (AISA) workers hold placards and raise slogans during their ‘Lok Bhavan March’ protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Patna, Bihar, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Meanwhile, Patna district administration, through an official statement, directed all organisations and individuals to hold demonstrations only at the designated protest site in Gardanibagh.

Protests at locations other than the designated site disrupt traffic, cause unnecessary inconvenience to the general public, adversely affect the functioning of important institutions like schools, hospitals and courts, cause problems for traders and other businesses, and create serious difficulties in the movement of elderly people, patients, schoolchildren and emergency services, including ambulances, the statement added.

Emphasising that maintaining law and order was the district administration’s top priority, it warned that those staging demonstrations at unauthorised locations or violating the directives would face legal action in accordance with the law.

“Everyone has the right to protest in a democracy, but no one can be allowed to disrupt public life and spread anarchy in the country. The Modi government at the Centre and the Samrat Choudhary dispensation in Bihar will ensure that anti-national forces do not prevail,” BJP leader Mritunjay Tiwari told PTI Videos.