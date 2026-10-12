Riyadh airport closure extended until Oct 17 amid Houthi attacks

Riyadh: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh will remain closed until Saturday, October 17, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Monday, October 12.

The extension comes amid heightened security tensions in the region following attacks on the airport on Saturday, October 10, and Sunday, October 11, attributed to Yemen’s Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah.

The attacks killed at least 13 people and injured 320 others, according to Saudi authorities. The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) extended the suspension of operations on Monday, while officials assess the safety and operational readiness of the airport’s facilities in coordination with the relevant authorities.

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The closure has disrupted domestic and international air travel, with airlines cancelling flights and passengers facing uncertainty over their travel plans.

Nearly half of Saudi Arabia flights cancelled

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, 486 of the 1,048 flights scheduled to depart from Saudi Arabia on Monday had been cancelled, accounting for 46.4 per cent of services.

A further 271 of the 1,058 flights scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, were listed as cancelled, representing 25.61 per cent. The figures were updated at 4pm Riyadh time on Monday.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, Saudi Arabia’s second busiest airport after Jeddah, cancelled 99.7 per cent of its scheduled flights on Sunday, October 11, according to Cirium. The firm also reported that more than one-third of all flights scheduled across Saudi Arabia were expected to be cancelled on Monday.

However, estimates from flight-tracking platform Flightradar24 put the cancellation rate at Riyadh airport at around 78 per cent.

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Flightradar24 data also indicated that nearly 1,500 flights across Saudi Arabia had been cancelled over the preceding 48 hours.

The disruption has affected passengers outside the kingdom as well. Saudi Arabia-bound travellers were left waiting at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Monday after their flights were cancelled following the attacks.

Airlines cancel flights to Riyadh

Several international airlines have suspended or curtailed services to the Saudi capital amid heightened security concerns.

Etihad Airways cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh until Monday, October 19. Flydubai cancelled its Riyadh services until Wednesday, October 14, while Emirates and Air Arabia flights have also been affected.

Bahrain-based Gulf Air cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh from Monday until midnight on Saturday. The airline asked affected passengers to contact its Global Contact Centre on +973 17373737 for assistance with rebooking.

تنويه للمسافرين: إلغاء رحلات الرياض



تود طيران الخليج إخطار المسافرين بإلغاء رحلاتها من وإلى الرياض (RUH) خلال الفترة من 12 أكتوبر إلى 17 أكتوبر 2026 (الساعة 12:00 منتصف الليل).



يُرجى من المسافرين المتأثرين التواصل

مع مركز الاتصال العالمي للناقلة على الرقم +973 17373737… pic.twitter.com/klvwJAiyma — Gulf Air (@GulfAir) October 12, 2026

Disruptions have extended beyond Riyadh, with cancellations reported on services to and from other Saudi destinations, including Dammam, Jeddah and Abha.

The flight disruptions have also affected international business travel. Riyadh is hosting the World Petroleum Council Energy Congress, but travel difficulties have prevented some senior international energy executives from attending in person.

Also Read Fresh attack on Riyadh airport kills Pakistani, injures 11

The US Federal Aviation Administration has advised American airlines to exercise caution when operating in or over Saudi Arabian airspace amid heightened security risks.

US embassy issues travel advisory

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Monday that American government employees must obtain special authorisation before using any airport in the kingdom.

In a statement, the mission also urged US citizens to exercise extreme caution if they choose to use Saudi airports.

The advisory comes as authorities continue to assess the security situation and the impact of the attacks on aviation infrastructure.