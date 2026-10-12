Multiple explosions heard in Riyadh

Riyadh: Several explosions were heard in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, on Monday night, October 12, after residents received emergency alerts warning of a potential aerial threat, AFP reported.

Taking to X, coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi movement towards Riyadh had been intercepted and destroyed.

التحالف:



اعتراض وتدمير صاروخ باليستي أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه الرياض. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 12, 2026

Saudi Civil Defense also took to X to warn residents of a potential danger through the National Early Warning Platform, urging them to follow official safety instructions.

“The area is under a hostile aerial threat. Please remain calm, stay indoors or in a safe place away from windows and doors,” the emergency alert read.

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Residents were advised to move to a safe place inside a building, stay away from windows and remain indoors until the danger had passed. Saudi Civil Defense later announced that the danger had passed, while urging residents to continue following safety instructions and avoid gatherings and filming.

تم إطلاق إنذار من المنصة الوطنية للإنذار المبكر في حالات الطوارئ في مدينة الرياض للتحذير من خطر، اتبع الآتي:



A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Riyadh City to alert of a potential danger. Please follow the instructions below: pic.twitter.com/I9XHl6YLLp — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) October 12, 2026

تنبيه زال الخطر عن مدينة الرياض، لسلامتك الاستمرار في اتباع تعليمات #الدفاع_المدني وتجنب التجمهر والتصوير نهائيًا. في حالة الطوارئ اتصل بالرقم (911).



Alert: The danger has passed in Riyadh City. For your safety, continue following #CivilDefense instructions and avoid gathering… pic.twitter.com/uMSBjVYHdN — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) October 12, 2026

The incident comes amid escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi airports, raising concerns about the potential impact on air traffic and passenger safety. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has reportedly been struck four times in five days, while Saudi air defences also intercepted a cruise missile near the facility.

In one of the reported attacks, an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4 at the airport, triggering a fire that killed one person and injured 11 others, according to Saudi civil aviation authorities. The incident followed another deadly attack that reportedly killed 13 people, including an Indian national.

Also Read Riyadh airport closure extended until Oct 17 amid Houthi attacks

Saturday’s attack, on October 10, was reported to be the deadliest on Saudi soil in more than a decade since the Iran war began. The repeated strikes have forced authorities to suspend operations at King Khalid International Airport temporarily.

Despite investing billions of dollars in its military over the years, Saudi Arabia continues to face Houthi attacks. The latest strikes mark a significant escalation in the Yemen conflict, in which Riyadh has long supported the internationally recognised government against the Houthi movement.