Riyadh schools shift to remote learning for one week

Riyadh: Schools in Riyadh have shifted to remote learning for one week following instructions from the Saudi Ministry of Education (MOE), with students attending classes online from Sunday, September 27, through Thursday, October 1.

Parents were informed of the decision through schools’ official communication channels. Siasat.com has seen a notice informing parents about the shift to online classes.

The notice said classes would be conducted online during the week in accordance with MOE instructions. However, it did not mention the reason for the decision. Schools are sharing online timetables and additional instructions with students and parents.

Some assessments scheduled for this week have also been postponed, with revised dates to be communicated later.

Also Read Saudi Arabia intercepts two Houthi drones headed for Riyadh

Move comes amid security tensions

The decision comes amid heightened security tensions in Saudi Arabia following a series of drone and missile incidents involving Yemen’s Houthi movement.

On Saturday, September 26, the Saudi-led coalition said its air defences had intercepted and destroyed two drones launched towards the Riyadh area. It also said two ballistic missiles launched towards Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia had been intercepted.

The latest developments followed security alerts in other parts of the kingdom. Makkah was placed under potential-danger alerts twice this month, on Tuesday, September 15, and Thursday, September 24, with both warnings later lifted.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia also said its air defences had intercepted a Houthi drone south of Makkah before it entered the restricted airspace around the holy city. The Houthis denied targeting Makkah.