Saudi Arabia intercepts two Houthi drones headed for Riyadh

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi group towards the Riyadh region, the Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government said on Saturday, September 26.

In a post on X, coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said the air defences had detected and intercepted the two missiles before they reached their target.

Also Read Saudi Grand Mufti urges troops to stay strong against Houthis

Al-Maliki also reported the interception and destruction of a ballistic missile launched towards Khamis Mushait.

التحالف :



الدفاعات الجوية اعترضت ودمرت مسيّرتين اطلقتهما الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه منطقة الرياض. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) September 26, 2026

Saudi Civil Defence said the threat had been cleared in Abha and Khamis Mushait, and urged residents to follow safety instructions issued by authorities. It also asked people to avoid gatherings and refrain from photographing affected sites.

Residents were also advised to contact the emergency number 998 when required.

UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks

The latest incidents came hours after the United Nations Security Council condemned continued Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and called for an end to the group’s military escalation.

In a joint statement read by France’s UN Ambassador Jérôme Bonnafont, who holds the Security Council presidency for September, Council members condemned attacks targeting civilian infrastructure and energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The statement also expressed concern over attacks and threats affecting commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, stressing the need to protect civilian vessels and their crews.

The Security Council called on the Houthis to stop military operations targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure and reiterated the importance of respecting international humanitarian law and freedom of navigation.

The latest escalation comes amid renewed tensions in Yemen, where the Houthis have continued their military activities against forces aligned with the internationally recognised Yemeni government.