Saudi Grand Mufti urges troops to stay strong against Houthis

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan Al-Fawzan urged Saudi troops stationed along the frontier to remain steadfast and prepared amid renewed Houthi attacks.

In a statement on Thursday, September 24, Al-Fawzan, who also chairs the Council of Senior Scholars and heads the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Ifta, called on troops to remain patient, follow orders from the Kingdom’s leadership and field commanders, and carry out their duties effectively.

He said protecting the Kingdom, defending its borders and repelling aggression were major responsibilities, particularly as Saudi Arabia is home to the Two Holy Mosques, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Mufti calls for readiness and unity

Al-Fawzan cited Quranic verses and sayings attributed to Prophet Muhammad on patience, perseverance and guarding the frontier, highlighting the religious significance of the role of troops stationed along the borders.

Addressing coalition forces, he urged them to maintain unity and cooperate with one another while carrying out their mission.

سماحة المفتي العام للمملكة رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء والرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الدكتور صالح بن فوزان الفوزان، يوجه بيانًا للمرابطين ولقوات التحالف.https://t.co/c9MAFxQfnZ#واس pic.twitter.com/o556HIGgcj — واس العام (@SPAregions) September 24, 2026

The Grand Mufti accused the Houthis of contributing to instability in Yemen and alleged that the group had threatened Muslim holy sites. He called for security and stability to be restored in Yemen under its legitimate leadership.

Statement follows Saudi alerts

The statement came after Saudi Arabia issued security warnings earlier on Thursday covering Makkah City, Taif Governorate, Tabuk Province, Jeddah Governorate and Yanbu Governorate.

Saudi Civil Defence later announced that the danger had passed and advised residents to continue following official safety instructions.

Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki said on X that air defences had thwarted an attempt to target Taif and Yanbu. He also said six ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis had been intercepted and destroyed.

Al-Malki said the escalation and violations by the Houthi group would be dealt with firmly.

The latest developments followed a renewed escalation in July after a period of relative calm that began with the 2022 truce. Since then, Saudi authorities have reported several missile and drone interceptions linked to attacks from Yemen.