India calls Riyadh airport attacks ‘completely unacceptable’

New Delhi: India on Sunday, October 11, strongly condemned repeated attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, including the latest attack on Saturday, October 10, which caused deaths, injuries and property damage.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure as “completely unacceptable” and called for them to cease immediately.

Also Read At least 12 people killed, 309 injured in Riyadh airport attack

“We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons,” the ministry said.

India also reaffirmed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia in defending the Kingdom’s sovereignty and expressed hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest.

Statement on Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport and other civilian facilities ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/KqxIxD8ej5 pic.twitter.com/S9IKDv13jQ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 11, 2026

The attack killed at least 12 people and injured 309 others, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). The casualties included Saudi citizens and foreign nationals, with several injured people reported to be in critical condition.

GACA announced on Saturday, October 10, that operations at King Khalid International Airport had been temporarily suspended following the attack. The suspension was intended to allow authorities to assess the damage and verify the safety of airport facilities in coordination with the relevant agencies. The authority said further updates would be announced later.

The Saudi-led coalition has vowed a decisive response to the attack, while the incident has heightened concerns over civilian safety and aviation security in the region.