20 killed in Israeli airstrike on UNRWA school; toll at 9061

At least 20 people were killed and five others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a school run by UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Jabalia refugee camp on Thursday, November 2, where thousands of displaced people have sought refuge.

The video clip of the incident showed a number of casualties while crowds of people rushed to help the injured.

Also Read 3 more countries recall envoys from Israel after Bolivia cuts ties

تغطية صحفية: "الاحـتـلال يرتكب جريمة جديدة في مخيم جباليا.. قصف مدرسة تابعة للوكالة قبل قليل". pic.twitter.com/PS0YtBjyrX — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 2, 2023

Four UN shelters were damaged during Israel’s bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, UNRWA said.

Since October 7, nearly 50 UNRWA buildings and assets have been impacted, with some being directly hit, UN reported.

“Across the Gaza Strip, these shelters should be a safe haven, under the flag of the United Nations. International humanitarian law leaves no doubt that civilians and civilian facilities must be protected,” it said.

“To date, 72 UNRWA colleagues have been killed in Gaza since the war began, often with their families. How many more? How much more grief and suffering? A humanitarian ceasefire is overdue for the sake of humanity.”

🛑 Four @UNRWA shelters damaged in less than 24 hours in📍#GazaStrip



Today a @UN school was damaged in Jabalia Refugee Camp, reportedly killing at least 20 people



Another shelter at Beach Refugee Camp was also damaged, with one child reportedly killedhttps://t.co/vz5cqZRksg pic.twitter.com/q4cAdn5XzE — UNRWA (@UNRWA) November 2, 2023

The war has entered the 28th day as the escalation between the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and the Israeli forces continues.

According to its health ministry, 9,061 Palestinians have been killed, including 3,718 children and 1,929 women, and some 21,890 have been wounded.

A total of 72 UNRWA personnel have been killed in the war so far.

While the Hamas movement killed more than 1,538 Israelis and wounded 5,431, it also captured at least 239 Israelis and wants to exchange them with more than 6,000 Palestinian prisoners, including children and women.