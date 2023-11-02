3 more countries recall envoys from Israel after Bolivia cuts ties

Amidst Israel’s ongoing military offensive in the Gaza Strip, diplomatic relations between Israel and several nations are straining over the escalating humanitarian crisis.
Many nations have cut off ties with Israel, recalled ambassadors or extended suspension of flights, urging Israel to stop the atrocities that harm innocent Muslims and find ways to help Palestinians.
North Korea announces support to Palestine
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his officials to support Palestinians and consider selling weapons to Middle Eastern groups, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing South Korea’s intelligence agency.
Bolivia cuts ties
Bolivia’s government on Tuesday, October 31, also cut diplomatic relations with Israel, accusing the country of committing “crimes against humanity.”
“Bolivia decided to break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip,” Freddy Mamani, Bolivia’s deputy foreign minister, said at a news conference.
Bolivia is among the first countries to break diplomatic relations with Israel due to the ongoing conflict. The move comes after former president Evo Morales urged Bolivia to end ties with Israel on X.
Countries recall ambassadors
Chile, Jordan, and Colombia recalled their ambassador from Israel in protest of the “humanitarian catastrophe” in the Gaza Strip and increasing civilian deaths.
On Wednesday, November 1, Colombia’s leftwing president, Gustavo Petro, said he had recalled his ambassador over Israel’s “massacre of the Palestinian people”.
Chile’s president, Gabriel Boric, recalled his ambassador to Tel Aviv to discuss Israel’s “unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law” in Gaza.
“Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi decided to immediately recall Jordan’s ambassador to Israel,” the Jordan foreign ministry said in a statement that condemned “the ongoing Israeli war that is killing innocent people in Gaza and causing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe”.
Airlines extend suspension of flights to Tel Aviv
Dubai-based Emirates Airlines has further extended the suspension of all its flights to and from Israel until Thursday, November 30.
“We are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are in close contact with the relevant authorities. The safety of our customers, crew and stakeholders is our number one priority,” the statement said.
British-based easyJet also cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until November 30.
Delta, United Airlines and American Airlines have all temporarily suspended direct flights to Israel.
The war has entered the 27th day as the escalation between the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and the Israeli forces continues.
The war began after Hamas launched the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, at dawn on October 7, in which thousands of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, storming Israeli settlements, and capturing soldiers and civilians.
Israel responded by launching Operation Iron Swords, threatening Hamas with severe consequences for its attack, which has claimed more than thousands of Palestinian lives so far.
Gaza is facing a severe humanitarian crisis with no electricity, running out of water, food, fuel, and medical supplies, prompting civilians to flee to the south.
According to its health ministry, 9,056 Palestinians were killed, including 3,718 children and 1,929 women, and some 21,890 were wounded.
While the Hamas movement killed more than 1,538 Israelis and wounded 5,431, it also captured at least 239 Israelis and wants to exchange them with more than 6,000 Palestinian prisoners, including children and women.