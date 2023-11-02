Is North Korea gearing up to provide support to Hamas?

North Korea is reportedly planning to provide support to Hamas in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Agency’s director, Kim Kyou-hyun, informed the country’s lawmakers about this development, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Did North Korea sell anti-tank rocket launchers to Hamas?

The spy agency also claimed that North Korea had previously sold anti-tank rocket launchers to Hamas.

There are suspicions that Hamas fighters may have used North Korean weapons during attacks against Israel on October 7. However, last week, North Korea has denied these claims.

In the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has reported that 16 out of the total 32 hospitals are currently out of service due to constant Israeli airstrikes and a severe shortage of fuel.

Since October 7, approximately 8,800 Palestinians have died in the Gaza Strip.

On the other hand, 16 soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have lost their lives since the launch of the ground offensive into the Hamas-controlled area on October 27.

It remains to be seen how North Korea’s alleged support to Hamas will impact the war in Gaza.