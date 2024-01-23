20-year-old son of Madhapur DCP dies of heart attack

Hyderabad: Chandra Tej, son of Madhapur (central zone) DCP M Venkateshwarlu, died of a heart attack on Monday night.

The 20-year-old, who had recently completed engineering course, suddenly developed collapsed at his residence at Alwal X Roads in the wee hours on Monday. Family members rushed Charan Tej to a hospital, but he was declared dead by the doctors, who confirmed that he had died of heart attack.

The body was moved to his hometown in Nalgonda for last rites. He had recently completed bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at CBIT.