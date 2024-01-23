20-year-old son of Madhapur DCP dies of heart attack

He had recently completed bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering at CBIT

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd January 2024 5:34 pm IST
20-year-old son of Madhapur DCP dies of heart attack
Chandra Tej

Hyderabad: Chandra Tej, son of Madhapur (central zone) DCP M Venkateshwarlu, died of a heart attack on Monday night.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The 20-year-old, who had recently completed engineering course, suddenly developed collapsed at his residence at Alwal X Roads in the wee hours on Monday. Family members rushed Charan Tej to a hospital, but he was declared dead by the doctors, who confirmed that he had died of heart attack.

The body was moved to his hometown in Nalgonda for last rites. He had recently completed bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at CBIT.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd January 2024 5:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button