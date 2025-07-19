20-yr-old college girl dies by suicide in Old City of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old intermediate college girl died by suicide in Old City of Hyderabad.

As per the report, the girl died by jumping from the top of a building located in Nizam colony that falls under the jurisdiction of Bahadurpura Police Station.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bahadurpura police inspector M. Praveen Kumar confirmed that the girl, who is identified as a second year student of Hussaini Alam Junior College, allegedly died by suicide.

He said that investigation is going on from various angles to ascertain the reason behind the Hyderabad college girl taking the extreme step in Old City.

Following the incident, police shifted the girl to a hospital for post-mortem.