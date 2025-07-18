Engineering colleges in Hyderabad to begin admission under management quota

Hyderabad: Engineering colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are going to begin the admission process for management quota (B-category) seats in undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programs for the academic year 2025-26.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the official schedule and guidelines for the admission.

Admission schedule for engineering colleges in Hyderabad

Private engineering colleges in the city and other Telangana districts must publish admission notifications in leading newspapers and on their official websites starting July 19, 2025.

Students will have a minimum of nine working days to submit their applications. The admission process will conclude on August 10.

The colleges are required to submit the final admission list to TGCHE by August 25.

Eligibility, seat allocation

As per the TGCHE notification, 30 percent of management quota seats will be filled based on merit. The first priority will be given to NRIs, followed by students with JEE Main ranks and then TG EAPCET rank holders.

If seats remain vacant due to insufficient candidates in these categories, colleges may admit students who scored at least 45 percent in the Intermediate Public Examinations.