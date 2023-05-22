200cr? Meet highest paid actor in India, it’s not Salman

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay, the charismatic star of Tamil cinema, has a huge fan base not only in Tamil Nadu but also in neighboring states. Recent reports have circulated about the actor’s jaw-dropping remuneration per film. To uncover the truth behind these claims, India Today reached out to reliable sources within the film industry.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Salary

Thalapathy Vijay is undeniably one of the country’s highest-paid actors. Because of the success, he reportedly got paid around Rs 120 crore for his most recent film Varisu. And now, rumours are rife that for his upcoming action thriller, Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay is breaking all records by charging a whopping amount of Rs 200cr! Yes, you read that right. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

If the reports turn out to be true, then he will become the highest paid Indian actor defeating Prabhas, Salman Khan and others.

According to the source, producers are willing to invest such large sums in Vijay because of his extraordinary market appeal, consistent box office performances, and substantial revenue generated from his films’ digital and satellite rights. Vijay’s ability to ensure success regardless of the storyline makes him an irresistible choice for producers willing to take the risk and reap the benefits.

Vijay’s Leo is set to be released later this year, on October 19th.

Excitingly, Thalapathy Vijay is already in talks for his next project before finishing Leo. Venkat Prabhu, a well-known director, is likely to direct Vijay’s 68th film, with Atlee and Gopichand Malineni from Tollywood industry is also being considered for future collaborations.