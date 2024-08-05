2024 Paris Olympics – Hockey: India vs Great Britain in Men’s Quarterfinal

2024 Paris Olympics - Hockey: India vs Great Britain in Men's Quarterfinal
Colombes: India's players celebrate a goal during the Hockey Mens Quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, in Colombes, France, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Colombes: India’s goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (yellow) in action during the Hockey Mens Quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, in Colombes, France, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Colombes: India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh (13) celebrates a goal with others during the Hockey Mens Quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, in Colombes, France, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Colombes: India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh (13) and Manpreet Singh (7) in action during the Hockey Mens Quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, in Colombes, France, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Colombes: India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh (13) in action during the Hockey Mens Quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, in Colombes, France, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

