26 students detained during Chalo Lok Bhavan protest, force used

The protest march was in solidarity with the ongoing 'Chalo Sansad' student movement at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the examination irregularities and question paper leaks.

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Clash between police and protesters on the street, with people on the ground and officers involved.

Hyderabad: As many as 26 student protestors, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were allegedly manhandled by the Hyderabad Police on Tuesday morning, July 21.

Student organisations like the Student Federation of India (SFI), All India Student Federation (AISF), All India Federation of Democratic Students (AIFDS) participated in the ‘Chalo Lok Bhavan’ protest, which is the office of the Governor.

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The protest march was in solidarity with the ongoing ‘Chalo Sansad’ student movement at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the examination irregularities and question paper leaks.

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On information, the Khairatabad Police rushed to the spot and bundled them into the vehicle. Videos of them being picked up and dragged emerged on social media, evoking strong reactions.

They have since been released.

On July 20, lakhs of students and youth attempted to march from Jantar Mantar to the Indian Parliament after social activist Sonam Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta party made a ‘Chalo Sansad’ call, demanding the Modi government take accountability for the innumerable irregularities in the current education system.

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The protest coincided with the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

To stop them, Delhi Police erected barricades and subsequently lathi-charged and fired tear gas at them. Reports said around 180 people were injured, including protesters and police personnel, during the clashes.

The protest continued on Tuesday as well.

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