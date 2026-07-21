LIVE: PM Modi must resign along with Shah, says Rahul on police brutality

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, July 21, demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must apologise to students for the police brutality against them and resign along with Home Minister Amit Shah

Speaking with reporters in Parliament House complex, Gandhi said he met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the morning along with other MPs and conveyed that the opposition wants to discuss the students’ issue.

“He (Birla) said he will have to ask the government. So, the Speaker is telling us that to debate in Parliament he has to take permission from the government,” Gandhi said.

“The issue is of students and the way people are being beaten up, this is completely ‘unIndian’. Modi ji has not even apologised for what has happened yesterday,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

These students are protesting over the education and testing system, he said.

देश का छात्र कह रहा है – “हमारा कोई भविष्य नहीं।”

और इस सरकार के मंत्री कह रहे हैं – “हमारी कुर्सी नहीं जाएगी।”



जिस देश में छात्र भविष्य खो दे और मंत्री कुर्सी न खोए – वहां न्याय है ही नहीं। pic.twitter.com/vauIGwPdOS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2026

“The whole country knows that the education system and the testing system is broken and has ceased to exist,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters refused to halt their agitation as protesters began returning to Jantar Mantar early Tuesday after the platform called on supporters to continue the agitation. Police had removed the stage and tents from the site late Monday following the crackdown.

Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel remain deployed at the protest site, while security has been intensified across the national capital.

Young woman injured during CJP protest on ventilator at RML Hospital

01:50 pm: A young woman injured in the police action during the CJP protest here is on ventilator support at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, sources said on Tuesday.

The woman sustained injuries on Monday.

“A young woman injured in police action during CJP protest is on ventilator in RML,” the sources said without providing further details.

Akhilesh Yadav alleges officers in plain clothes beating protesters

01:20 pm: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that officers in plain clothes were assaulting protesters during the protest in Delhi on Monday.

“No one could imagine that post-independence, the government could behave in such a way with people. Hitler had formed his private army, and yesterday we saw many people in plain clothes beating up protesters, just like Hitler,” said Yadav.

He added, “BJP government is unable to pressure its Ministers to resign because it knows that if they are pressured then they will reveal the secrets of this government.”

"इस्तीफे का दबाव इसलिए नहीं बन पा रहा है क्योंकि वह जानते हैं अगर इस्तीफा दे दिया तो दबे हुए राज भी ना खोल दे। कोई कल्पना नहीं कर सकता था कि आजादी के बाद इस तरह का व्यवहार किसी सरकार ने किया हो।"



– माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी pic.twitter.com/vZoXuyjx9l — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) July 21, 2026

Nadda visits Delhi hospitals where injured protesters were admitted

01:00 pm: Union Health Minister JP Nadda, with whom the CJP delegation met, visited Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia and Lady Hardinge hospitals, where injured protesters were admitted. He met officials to enquire about the condition of the protesters and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the students.

Aaplog ki lathi bohot tez chalti hai, says YouTuber to police

12:56 pm: While covering Monday’s protests, journalist and content creator Samdish Bhatia claimed that police officers lathicharged him and his team, despite their visible media credentials. A video shared on Samdish’s channel captures the police using force to disperse the crew, even as he repeatedly informed officers of their press status.

Several protesters interviewed at the site alleged that unidentified individuals—who did not appear to be police officers—were also assaulting students.

AAP announced helpline to provide legal, medical aid to protesters

12:50 pm: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the Central government, saying that its crackdown on protesters was worse than the brutality of the Britishers.

Kejriwal said the party has launched a helpline number — 8588833548 — to provide medical aid to injured protesters and legal assistance to family members of students who were detained.

“The police brutality we saw on young protesters! Even the British did not unleash violence on freedom fighters similar to what the Modi government did to our own children. The videos showed that police kept beating girls and students, and lathi-charging them without any provocation,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

He compared the scenes to General Dyer’s brutality at Jallianwala Bagh in 1919.

“I want to tell the parents and family members of the protesters: You need not fear, we are with you. Send a message to the helpline number. We will get in touch, and provide legal and medical aid,” Kejriwal said.

The former Delhi chief minister said he could not take part in the protest, but both his children marched with the protesters.

“Modi ji, you are the biggest anti-national in the country. You are calling our students ‘anti-national,’ but you are unable to stop paper leaks,” he added.

Delhi Police registers 4 FIRs, more cases likely

12:40 pm: Delhi Police has registered four FIRs so far and is in the process of filing two more in connection with violence, vandalism and other incidents during the “Sansad Chalo” march organised by the CJP.

The cases were registered at Parliament Street, Connaught Place and other police stations, and invoke multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, they said.

Although the FIR was lodged in connection with the violence and stone-pelting near multiple protest sites, videos on social media showed Delhi Police initiating action against peaceful protesters.

Delhi HC declines urgent hearing of police brutality on CJP protesters

12:35 pm: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, refused to urgently list a petition concerning the city police’s use of “excessive force” against students who took part in the Sansad Chalo protest march on Monday, July 20.

“Don’t drag the court into all this,” a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia told the petitioner.

The bench said the matter will be listed for hearing on Wednesday.

The petitioner mentioned the plea before the bench for an urgent hearing, stating that Delhi Police personnel used “excessive force” on the protesters.

Actor-comedian Vir Das questions artists for not supporting students

12:09 pm: Actor and comedian Vir Das questioned the silence of live artists over the students’ protest and urged them to extend support, calling their ignorance a “sheer hypocrisy.”

Das shared a note on his Instagram handle and said the individuals who are ignoring such issues later expect the crowd to gather to support them and attend their events. “If you are an Indian live artist, I hope you understand the sheer hypocrisy of not speaking up for the people, and then trying to sell them tickets later,” he wrote.

“You are appearing as a silent viewer to what the Indian crowd cares about, and then expecting an Indian crowd to be loud and vocal and care about you. You do you. Doesn’t work. The concert economy in India is built on young people gathering in support.”

Also Read Bollywood stars support CJP student protesters, Khans still mum

“I get that ‘you’re not political’ which is subtext for ‘I’m comfortable’. I always look at those statements and think, do you buddy…I’d submit to you that this issue isn’t political or partisan anymore. You can support them by platforming what they care about,” he added.

Students took shelter in mosques, gurdwara

Following the “Chalo Sansad” protest march on, protesters late Monday found refuge and shelter at local mosques and gurdwaras in Central Delhi.

Videos show several exhausted protesters inside the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, where they rested following the protest march. In another clip, students were seen refreshing, drinking water and resting at a mosque situated right beside the protest site.

PM outlines stringent steps to ensure no future paper leaks: Rijiju

11:28 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly said the government took immediate action after the NEET paper leak, calling it a ghor paap (grave sin) at the National Democratic Alliance’s Parliamentary Party meeting.

According to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who spoke to reporters after the meeting, the PM outlined stringent steps being taken to avoid any future paper leaks. “He stressed the need to punish the guilty and collaboratively establish a foolproof system,” said Rijiju.

However, there has been no official response from the Prime Minister over the CJP protests.

Rahul Gandhi, Opposition MPs seek discussion on violence during CJP protests

11:27 am: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met Speaker Om Birla, along with other Opposition MPs, and demanded a detailed discussion in the Parliament on the NEET paper leaks and the police action during CJP protests at Jantar Mantar.

“Met the Hon’ble Lok Sabha Speaker today along with MPs of the Opposition,” wrote Gandhi on X. “Our demand is simple: Parliament must have a detailed discussion on the brutality unleashed on students yesterday and on the government’s complete lack of accountability for the examination crisis.”

Gandhi said that the students were “beaten” for asking legitimate questions about their future. “If Parliament cannot discuss the future of India’s youth, what is it for? The Opposition will not let this be buried. We will ensure that the students’ voice will be heard on the streets, and in Parliament,” he added.

Lok Sabha, however, saw its second adjournment of the day on Tuesday as persisent sloganeering and protests

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after Kharge raises police brutality on students

11:23 am: When LoP Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of lathi charge and use of tear gas against students during the Parliament Monsoon session of Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the proceedings were promptly adjourned till 12 pm.

VIDEO | Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 PM as Upper House LoP Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) raises issues of lathi charge, use of tear gas against students protesting NEET paper leak.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/4RP5LS6JSY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2026

Wangchuk’s vitals remain stable: Hospital bulletin

10:30 am: Activist Sonam Wangchuk continued to receive treatment at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital. In a medical bulletin issued on Tuesday, the hospital said Wangchuk remained under the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of specialists.

Doctors said his vital parameters were stable, but his blood sugar levels remained low. His serum potassium level was recorded at 3.2 mEq/L, and he continued to show persistent pancytopenia, including anaemia and low white blood cell counts. The hospital said these clinical findings required continued monitoring through serial investigations.

Dipke apologises to women protesters who claimed to have been assaulted

09:30 am: CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke apologised to supporters, particularly women protesters, alleging that male police personnel had assaulted them during Monday’s action.

“I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten by male police officers. We could have done better. I could have done better to protect you from the inhumane actions of the Delhi Police,” Dipke said in a post on X.

He also criticised the Union government and urged injured protesters to contact him directly, saying the movement would continue.