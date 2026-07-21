CJP removes spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya over ‘insensitive’ remarks

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party on Tuesday, July 21, removed Vijeta Dahiya as one of the three spokespersons of the movement over his “insensitive” and “unacceptable” conduct.

“We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence,” wrote CJP on X.

According to the organisation, such conduct is “unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement.”

Dahiya had faced intense backlash after claims surfaced about constant absence from the sit-ins at Jantar Mantar. Outrage grew after a video showing him eating a hamburger surfaced, with critics accusing the former spokesperson of lacking solidarity with those on a hunger strike.

In the video, he questioned why he needed to be held accountable when the public never elected him as the organisation’s spokesperson.

‘Why should I be held accountable?’

“Today’s big issue is why I have eaten a burger. Why does anyone eat a burger? (Because) They are hungry, they feel like eating a burger, that’s it!” Dahiya said in the clip.

“Tum mujhe itna accountable hold karte ho, matlab ye koi ek naukri hai kya ye protest? Tumne mujhe elect kiya hai is position ke liye? (You hold me so accountable—is this protest some kind of job? Did you elect me to this position?)” the filmmaker questioned.

It is the government that should be held accountable, he said, adding that he does not wish to be “dragged into the nonsensical thinking.” Neither does he have any intention of entering politics to “appease fools like you.”

As debate continues over activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya is facing criticism after a viral video showed him eating a burger near Jantar Mantar following the party’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.



In the clip, a person… pic.twitter.com/ITJo2Lb1Sn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 21, 2026

“What I am doing for the country, I am doing of my own free will. I am not accountable to anyone, and I am going to eat a burger,” Dahiya said.

In response, the Cockroach Janta Party swiftly removed him as the spokesperson and relieved him of all the official duties.

Dahiya, along with investigative journalist Saurav Das and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka, had represented CJP in its first-ever official press conference.

Hundreds of students and youth activists have been protesting in Delhi over the NEET paper leak and have demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Launched in May by Abhijeet Dipke, CJP began as an online satirical movement, with Dipke using Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s “cockroach” remark as the name of the organisation to address youth issues.