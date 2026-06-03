CJP appoints journalist, filmmaker, consultant as spokespersons

New Delhi: Online sensation Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday, June 3, announced the appointment of three spokespersons in a move to expand its reach ahead of a protest it proposed against failures in the education system.

In a post on X, the outfit founded by Abhijeet Dipke said investigative journalist Saurav Das would serve as its chief spokesperson, while political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka would represent the organisation before the public and the media.

“CJP is committed to changing the political discourse of India, and this will be led by a new generation of leaders,” it said.

Cockroach Janta Party announces three spokespersons who will speak on behalf of the protest movement to the public and the media.



Investigative journalist Saurav Das will take on the role of Chief Spokesperson. Political researcher, author and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, and an… — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 3, 2026

According to the announcement, Das brings experience in journalism focused on legal, judicial, and social issues. The CJP also credited him with playing a leading role in the anti-pollution protests held at India Gate in November 2025.

🚨#Announcement



I am thrilled to join the Cockroach Janta Party as its Chief Spokesperson. There comes a moment when the young of a nation realise they are angry because they were promised a future, and then mocked, moralised, and treated as disposables for asking where that… https://t.co/7X20MDJYkP — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) June 3, 2026

Dahiya, a political researcher, author, and filmmaker, has worked on research and content production for several YouTube creators, the party said.

A graduate of Delhi Technological University (DTU), he has authored the books Power of Universe and To Hell With That Job, and has written and directed the Haryanvi films Dararen and Opri Parai, it added.

Ranka, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and the London School of Economics, previously worked with global consulting firm McKinsey & Company in London.

According to the party, he returned to India last year and has since been associated with public campaigns in Jaipur on environmental, educational and youth-related issues, including those linked to the NEET paper leak controversy.

Dipke to launch protests in Delhi

The appointments come days before Dipke’s scheduled return to India on June 6.

Also Read Cockroach Janta Party founder to return to India on Jun 6

The CJP founder has announced plans to launch a peaceful protest in Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged leak of the NEET paper and lapses in the CBSE system.

Launched last month, the outfit has gained significant traction on social media, particularly among students and young people, as a platform focused on education and youth issues.