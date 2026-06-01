Cockroach Janta Party founder to return to India on Jun 6

He called on supporters and students to join his protest in Delhi.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2026 2:26 pm IST
Abhijeet Dipke founder of Cockroach Janta Party
Abhijeet Dipke founder of Cockroach Janta Party

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday, June 1, said he would return to India on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.

In a video released on Instagram, Dipke called on supporters and students to join his protest in Delhi.

“The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us,” he said.

Subhan Bakery

Dipke urged supporters to join him at the airport on June 6.

“I have decided that I will arrive in Delhi on Saturday morning, June 6. Please join me at the airport and together we will go to the Parliament Street police station to ask for permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar,” he said.

In the video, Dipke alleged that exam-related controversies and disruptions had left students anxious and demanded accountability from the government.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-driven social media movement founded by Dipke, has gained traction since its formation and has been subscribed to by many public figures.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2026 2:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button